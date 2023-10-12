Bryce Harper Sticks It To Orlando Arcia With Ruthless Staredown

Videos by OutKick

Don’t come at Bryce Harper or you’ll end up paying for it. Atlanta’s Orlando Arcia certainly did on Wednesday night.

Harper went yard twice in the tie-breaking matchup as the Phillies bounced back against the Braves with a dominant 10-2 win. Philadelphia went up 2-1 in the NLDS matchup.

There was pre-game tension between the teams when Orlando Arcia commented “ha-ha atta boy Harper” in front of reporters after Game 2. Harper was stuck in the final out of Game 2, giving Atlanta the win to tie up the series.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 11: Matt Winer interviews Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies after the Philadelphia Phillies win Game 3 of the Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It struck a nerve with Harper, evidenced by him humiliating Arcia with a staredown as he rounded second base after one of his two homers.

Phillies’ social media team wasn’t so subtle with its callback to Arcia’s comment.

“Yeah, I stared right at him,” Harper said after the game.

Harper wasn’t adverserial; just sweet ol’ revenge.

“It’s just a game. It’s fun. Everybody played a really good game. That’s what it’s all about.”

Addressing the post-game media, Harper admitted he was out to spite Arcia for poking the bear.

“(My teammates) just kind of told me. And they looked at me, and they were like, ‘what are you going to do?'” Harper shared.

“There’s one person I would never talk about,” teammate Trea Turner said after the win. “It’s that guy (Harper). We don’t call him the showman for nothing.”

Philadelphia looks to close out the series at home in Game 4 Thursday afternoon.