UCLA Coach Chip Kelly Lands Significant Extension

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly isn’t going anywhere.

The Bruins announced Friday that Kelly has agreed to an extension with the program that will carry him through the 2027 season. UCLA finished the season 9-4, which was its best season since 2014.

“I am excited about our football program under the leadership of Coach Kelly and his talented staff. The football program is on an upward trajectory, both on the field and in the classroom. Coach Kelly and his staff have done a tremendous job developing young men as demonstrated by their academic excellence,” AD Martin Jarmond announced Friday.

Financial details weren’t announced, but Kelly reportedly made $5.6 million for the 2022 season. Given his success this past year, you can bet Kelly got a nice little bump.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly agrees to a contract extension. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Chip Kelly has UCLA heading in the correct direction.

By the time Jim Mora was pushed out the door, UCLA was a shell of its former self. A once proud football program was clearly heading in the wrong direction. Then, in Kelly’s first three years, the team only won 10 games.

There was chatter about whether or not the Bruins had made a big mistake hiring Kelly. Well, he silenced all those doubters. In the past two years, he’s 17-8.

The Bruins aren’t just trending up, they’ve become legit competitive under Kelly’s leadership. Kelly is also back to running and gunning with an elite offense. With Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center, the team averaged 39.2 points a game last season and 36.7 in 2021.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Now, the team has rewarded Chip Kelly with a new deal. He’s definitely earned it. There’s no doubt about that at all.