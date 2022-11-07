Chinese Communist Nets Owner Joe Tsai Being Urged Not To Hire Ime Udoka

Joe Tsai, the Brooklyn Nets’ owner who bends the knee to the Chinese Communist Party like it’s Game Of Thrones, is reportedly being urged NOT to replace Steve Nash with Ime Udoka.

Apparently, there have been some “strong voices” urging Tsai to back off the rumored hiring because the team has faced enough turmoil this season and they don’t need another distraction.

The Nets fired Nash last week, and all signs have pointed to them bringing in the banned Boston Celtics coach. He was suspended last month after an alleged improper affair with a female club employee.

Joe Tsai condemns Kyrie Irving, but not China

According to reports, the Nets have been monitoring Ime Udoka’s situation. He’s considered the front-runner to take over what has so far been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA.

The move would certainly face scrutiny, which is nothing new for Tsai and the Nets.

The team is currently engulfed in the Kyrie Irving drama. It began a week ago when Irving posted a link to a film titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.

The film contains racially charged messaging, which Irving has not voiced or discussed at length.

The Nets suspended Irving Thursday after he spoke to reporters. He reiterated that he cannot be antisemitic and has a firm understanding of his beliefs.

Tsai and the team released a statement about Irving’s actions and lack of apology. Importantly, their condemnation said that his conduct went “against the values” of their organization.

The statement continued, stating their view “that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

Examining Tsai’s Double Standard

OutKick and Clay Travis, by the way, were QUICK to point out Tsai’s double-standard when it comes to taking a stand against right and wrong.

Not-so-shockingly, it appears to only be an issue when it doesn’t affect him or his business dealings.

“What’s interesting about Joe Tsai is, he is very much plugged in with the Chinese Communist Party,” Travis said. Yet, Tsai “has refused to condemn their genocide against the Muslim Uyghur population.”

Tsai tweeted out his disappointment with Irving, but exposed his own hypocrisy in the process.

Tsai’s statement reads, “It’s wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

He also claims to be a “man of faith.”

As Travis explains, how can someone be a “man of faith” who doesn’t want to “promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion” and not condemn China’s actions?

Anyway, it’ll certainly be interesting to see what sort of “stand” Tsai takes when it comes to the rumored hire of Udoka. Will he listen to the voices telling him to back off, or push forward?