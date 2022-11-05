Clay Travis Calls Out Nets Owner Joseph Tsai Over Blatant Hypocrisy

Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai recently made the decision to suspend Kyrie Irving over sharing a link to a movie with anti-semitic themes.

After initially refusing, Irving did finally issue an apology on Friday.

Tsai’s Nets released a statement about Irving’s actions and lack of apology. Importantly, their condemnation said that his conduct went “against the values” of their organization.

The statement continued, stating their view “that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

The Nets and Tsai are clearly taking a stand against language and behavior they find unacceptable.

That’s all well and good, but why does it extend just to Irving and not to the conduct of the CCP?

That’s exactly the point OutKick founder Clay Travis made on Friday.

Joseph Tsai Won’t Condemn China

Travis explained the double standard involved with the Nets, specifically.

“What’s interesting about Joe Tsai is, he is very much plugged in with the Chinese Communist Party,” Travis said. Yet, Tsai “has refused to condemn their genocide against the Muslim Uyghur population.”

Tsai tweeted out his disappointment with Irving, but exposed his own hypocrisy in the process.

Tsai’s statement reads, “It’s wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

He also claims to be a “man of faith.”

As Travis explains, how can someone be a “man of faith” who doesn’t want to “promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion” and not condemn China’s actions?

Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Nets over promotion of an antisemitic film but the team’s owner remains silent on Chinese atrocities while making millions of dollars in the country. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Antisemitism is rightfully not acceptable, but so is religious-based persecution. Condemning one without condemning the other is the height of hypocrisy.

If Tsai really wants to take a moral stand, he has a fantastic opportunity. Come out against the Chinese Communist Party’s actions and antisemitism.

But he won’t, because he benefits financially from the Chinese market. Moral superiority only goes so far … until it comes up against monetary incentives.

It shouldn’t be hard to condemn all forms of religious discrimination, yet the NBA continuously fails. Tsai is yet another example of the blatant hypocrisy ingrained in the league.