Chiefs WR Justin Watson Talks Smack After Getting Lit Up By Raiders LB

Justin Watson brought a little edge for the Kansas City Chiefs in their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

During the second quarter of a surprisingly tight game, the Chiefs wide receiver ran a short route over the middle. But just as he crossed the goal line, Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane trucked Watson to the ground.

Surprisingly, the wideout didn’t seem all that phased by the contact. He got up, found a soft spot in the coverage, and waited for Patrick Mahomes to fire an accurate pass.

After hauling in the touchdown reception, Watson got in Spillane’s face and brought all the smoke. Frankly, it was justified, but so was the taunting penalty he got afterwards. Not that he cared of course. If I got leveled out like that and scored, I’d let my defender know about it too.

If this is legal why don’t more LBs just bury WRs with a shoulder? pic.twitter.com/WJ755HIQSG — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 26, 2023

That ended up being Watson’s only reception of the game. Talk about being efficient.

Not only did Watson get the last laugh in that sequence, his team emerged victorious from the divisional matchup. The Chiefs won 31-17 and increased their lead over the rest of the AFC West.