Chiefs Will Rain Fire And Hell On Dysfunctional Bears In NFL Week 3

Call it a fade of the Chicago Bears (0-2) or betting the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) have a get-right game in NFL Week 3. Either way, I’m going on record that the Chiefs will wax the Bears at home Sunday and cover as 13-point (up to -14) favorites.

Granted, Kansas City hasn’t looked good to begin its Super Bowl defense. The Chiefs lost 21-20 in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game to the Detroit Lions. Last week, the Chiefs only beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9.

Buccaneers edge rusher Shaquil Barrett chases down Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Chicago looks like absolute trash and has lost back-to-back home games to open the year. The Bears got blasted 38-20 in Week 1 by the Green Bay Packers. In Week 2, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Chicago 27-17.

Furthermore, the wheels are starting to fall off in Chicago. Earlier this week, Bears QB Justin Fields had a weird press conference where he seemingly threw Chicago’s coaching staff under the bus.

Justin Fields didn’t hold back.



Must watch. I love it. pic.twitter.com/bLMrdGXpKP — Dave (@dave_bfr) September 20, 2023

The Bears’ defense is even scarier than Fields’ comments. Through the first two weeks, they rank 30th in missed tackles, 31st in yards per play allowed, and 29th in expected points added per play.

Also, everyone is scared off of the Chiefs in this spot, which makes me like them more. The objections to betting Kansas City laying the points Sunday are “the Chiefs don’t cover big numbers” and “KC has bad wide receivers”.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws a pass vs. the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

However, in a rare moment of “fairness,” the Chiefs renegotiated Patrick Mahomes‘ contract to make him the 2nd-highest paid QB in the NFL. Do you know why? Because Mahomes deserves it.

With that in mind, Mahomes is suppose to make up for the holes in Kansas City’s roster. That’s why the Chiefs pay him the big bucks. Most of the great QBs in recent NFL history develop their receivers after signing big contract extensions.

There are more reasons why there is value on the Chiefs, even at this spread (-13). First, KC’s defense is underrated. The Chiefs put Jacksonville WR Calvin Ridley on a milk carton last week and they held the Jaguars to just 4.2 yards per play.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is sacked by Chiefs defensive linemen George Karlaftis and Malik Herring at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Kansas City’s 17-9 win over Jacksonville in Week 2 had a misleading final score as well. The Chiefs got to the Jaguars’ goal-line with 1:38 remaining. Yet they decided to knee the ball since Jacksonville was out of timeouts.

Plus, KC is averaging only 18.5 points per game (PPG) through Week 2. Don’t you agree the Chiefs will end up scoring 27-30 PPG? Well, they have to make up for it somewhere. What’s a better time than vs. one of the worst defenses in the NFL at home?

There’s a concern Kansas City will take its foot off the gas late. One of the trends you’ll hear all week is “The Chiefs are 6-10 against the spread in the regular season as -10 favorites or greater”. But, since it hasn’t put together a full-game yet I think KC goes scorched earth vs. Chicago Sunday.

BET: 1.1 unit on the Kansas City Chiefs -13 (-110) at PointsBet, up to -14

