Chiefs Used Safety Justin Reid To Kick Extra Point Sunday

After usual kicker Harrison Butker left the game with an injury, the Kansas City Chiefs called on safety Justin Reid to handle kicking duties.

Kicking was a major storyline across the NFL in Week 1, and not because guys were drilling kicks left and right.

The Chiefs had their backs against the wall when Butker rolled his ankle while kicking off after a touchdown making it look like they’d be the next victims to Sunday’s kicking curse.

Fortunately, the team had signed Reid over the offseason, and he was showing off his kicking abilities in practice. He nailed a 65-yarder on the practice field and kicked an extra point during a preseason game.

After coming into the game on Sunday — a 42-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals — Reid was successful in kicking his first PAT. However, he sent his next attempt later in the game wide right.

Reid showed off some serious leg power. He booted his successful PAT over the netting and also sent a kickoff out the back of the endzone.

Justin Reid showed off his kicking skills on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Chiefs Will Likely Sign Another Kicker Ahead Of Week 2

However, the expectation is that the Chiefs will try to sign another kicker before their Thursday night, Week 2 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers.

That makes complete sense, but there’s something exciting about these Swiss Army players that can play tons of different positions.

They feel like a throwback to another era of the game where players played both sides of the ball, kicked, and coached all in one game

They may have even taken tickets and run the concession stand for all I know.

I get that signing a dyed in the wool kicker makes the most sense. Yet, at the same time, how cool would it be to see Justin Reid run back a pick, then kick the extra point?

I’ll answer for you: very. It’d be very cool.

