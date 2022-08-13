Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Kicks Extra Point In Preseason Game After Nailing 65-Yarder At Camp

Justin Reid is coming for Harrison Butker’s job.

During the first half of Saturday’s Chiefs-Bears preseason game, coach Andy Reid sent his safety out to kick the extra point following a Kansas City score. Justin Reid absolutely drilled it!

I mean, look at that thing of beauty. That wasn’t a wobbler or a knuckler, folks. It split the uprights with authority.

No doinks and no questions asked. Just a dart from the fifth-year safety who signed with the Chiefs over the offseason.

Reid may be more than a defender with the Chiefs. (Getty Images)

Justin Reid: No Fluke, Also Kicked 65-Yarder At Camp

By the way, this was no fluke. Turns out, Reid drilled a 65-yarder earlier in the week.

Look out, Harrison Butker! Could the Chiefs’ star kicker be in trouble? No. Absolutely not. But can he hit a 65-yard field goal with room to spare?

Just sayin’.

