Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Kicks Extra Point In Preseason Game After Nailing 65-Yarder At Camp

Justin Reid is coming for Harrison Butker’s job.

During the first half of Saturday’s Chiefs-Bears preseason game, coach Andy Reid sent his safety out to kick the extra point following a Kansas City score. Justin Reid absolutely drilled it!

Yes, you saw that right. @JustinqReid with the PAT 🎯 📺: #KCvsCHI on KSHB pic.twitter.com/JKUa7B6T6m — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 13, 2022

I mean, look at that thing of beauty. That wasn’t a wobbler or a knuckler, folks. It split the uprights with authority.

No doinks and no questions asked. Just a dart from the fifth-year safety who signed with the Chiefs over the offseason.

Justin Reid: No Fluke, Also Kicked 65-Yarder At Camp

By the way, this was no fluke. Turns out, Reid drilled a 65-yarder earlier in the week.

.@Chiefs safety Justin Reid nailed a 65-yard FG in practice. Honestly, looks like it could've been good from 70 yards. 👀 (via @_Suavage_, h/t @JustinqReid) pic.twitter.com/5q0TTQNeWw — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2022

Look out, Harrison Butker! Could the Chiefs’ star kicker be in trouble? No. Absolutely not. But can he hit a 65-yard field goal with room to spare?

Just sayin’.