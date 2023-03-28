Chiefs Superfan Charged With Robbing A Bank Removes Ankle Monitor, Goes On The Run Ahead Of Court Appearance

Videos by OutKick

Xavier Babudar, the Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as ‘Chiefsaholic,’ was set to make a court appearance on Monday over his alleged involvement in a bank robbery in December. He never showed, and instead, removed his ankle monitor and is believed to be on the run.

According to FOX4 KC, Babudar was set to make a court appearance in Bixby, Okla. to be arraigned on charges stemming from the bank robbery. He has now been charged with removing his ankle monitor and will be held on $1 million bail if found.

A picture of ‘Chiefsaholic’ at a game as well as the masked bank robber in December.

Chiefs Superfan Robs A Bank Wearing a Wolf Mask

Internet sleuths were the first to connect the dots that the superfan may have robbed a bank. It all started when ‘Chiefsaholic’ went dark on social media starting on December 16 and did not send a single tweet during the Chiefs’ 30-24 win over the Houston Texans on December 18.

Two days before the Chiefs’ win in Houston, a police report indicated that a man wearing a wolf mask, which ‘Chiefsaholic’ wears a full wolf costume to games, had robbed a bank in Bixby.

Some alleged that the superfan stopped by the bank to conduct the robbery on his way down to Houston for the game that weekend, but things clearly didn’t go as planned.

Babudar was later identified as the suspect and ‘Chiefsaholic,’ and was arrested on armed robbery and other charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bond in February.

His ankle monitor was found in the woods nearby the hotel he was staying in before his court appearance.