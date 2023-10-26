Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Wears A Kobe Bryant Jersey And Nothing Else To Celebrate NBA’s Return

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt — who, frankly, has probably become the most likeable woman in Kansas City — celebrated the return of the NBA this week by honoring the late Kobe Bryant.

I don’t even like the NBA — not since the Allen Iverson days — but even I respect the hell out of Kobe Bryant. His generation was PEAK NBA. Kobe, AI (the basketball player, not the robot), Vince, LA Shaq — the best.

I used to own a Kobe Bryant No. 8 jersey when I was kid. True story. Now, did I look like this below picture of Gracie Hunt when I donned it? Not quite.

More than one way to skin a cat, you know:

Gracie Hunt reclaims her Instagram status in a Kobe Bryant jersey

Mamba Mentality, baby! Welcome back, NBA. And welcome back, Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt!

It’s been a weirdly quiet start to the year for Gracie, too. Feel like she’s toned it down a tad on Instagram for whatever reason, especially with her Red Fridays. Those used to be reservation TV and now they’re just … eh.

Plus, she’s not the only cat in town anymore. In case you haven’t heard, some singer is constantly in a box with Patrick Mahomes’ wife now and it’s all anyone can talk about. Miserable. Just the worst.

Worst of all, all the nonsense has overshadowed Gracie Hunt — an OutKick OG who once yelled at me for calling her out for an absurd marathon take. I still stand by it, too. That’s for another day, though.

This is about Gracie Hunt, Kobe Bryant, Mamba Mentality and the return of the NBA. I love three of those things. I can certainly do without the latter, but if it means we get Gracie Hunt back on her game on Instagram I guess I’ll take it.

Go Chiefs.