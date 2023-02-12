Twins Born To Chiefs Guard, Potential For Three Different Chiefs & Eagles To Have Children Born On Super Bowl Sunday

Videos by OutKick

There are so many storylines surrounding Super Bowl LVII. Andy Reid faces the team he formerly led to four straight NFC Championship games. Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce face one another.

But there’s a major theme developing between the two teams that is going wildly underreported. That would be the potential for three different Chiefs and Eagles to have children born on Sunday.

One, Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti, already had twins born to wife Christina early Sunday morning.

There’s already one winner on Super Bowl Sunday: #Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, delivered healthy twin girls at 3:30 a.m. today in Chicago. Nick and his parents FaceTimed live from the hotel lobby with Christina and her family. Two new members of #ChiefsKingdom. pic.twitter.com/vmpioTpq4P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2023

A second, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman — who is on IR and will not play in the Super Bowl — tweeted that his girlfriend’s water broke on Sunday morning.

OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2023

No update yet on Hardman’s situation.

And finally, the aforementioned Jason Kelce previously said his wife’s OBGYN will be with her in Phoenix in case she goes into labor.

Jason Kelce’s wife is bringing her OBGYN to the game but she doesn’t want to give birth there pic.twitter.com/EUrSFvyi9x — Token CEO (@tokenCEO) February 11, 2023

Talk about timing. Three different players on the two teams have a chance to share a momentous occasion together. Not playing in the Super Bowl, but children all born on the same day.

Super Bowl baby is not a new phenomenon

This is the second year in a row that we’ve seen at least one Super Bowl competitor become a father on the day of the big game.

Last season, Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had a son born just hours after Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl. Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, attended the game but went into labor inside the stadium before being rushed to the hospital.

Rams receiver Van Jefferson had an eventful Super Bowl Sunday last year. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If the trend holds, the new fathers emerge victorious. With three potential Chiefs babies born on Sunday, and no timetable for Kelce’s birth, the Chiefs clearly have the advantage in this department.

Bet the house on Kansas City!