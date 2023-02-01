Report Claims Bulls Don’t Have A Clue Why Lonzo Ball Is Still Feeling Knee Pain

Videos by OutKick

Lonzo Ball hasn’t played in an NBA game in over a year while dealing with a left knee injury and based on recent reports, the Chicago Bulls guard may not be anywhere close to returning to the floor.

Bulls insider Joe Cowley recently made an appearance on 670 The Score and explained that Ball still suffers pain in his knee, and nobody can figure out why that is.

“The Chicago Bulls don’t know why Lonzo Ball is still feeling pain in his knee. The medical staff doesn’t know why there is still pain,” Cowley explained. “Lonzo and his camp also don’t know why.”

Ball has gone under the knife twice – once to repair a torn meniscus and another to relieve pain – but based on the report it’s quite possible that his knee isn’t healing properly.

The former No. 2 overall pick shared a clip of him dunking a ball at the Bulls’ facility two weeks ago, but head coach Billy Donovan explained that his point guard is still feeling discomfort.

“Is there pain there? Yes, there’s still some discomfort there,” Donovan said last month. “But not at the level it was six weeks ago.

“I’m not trying to say what Lonzo’s pain is. But the question is does he have pain? Yes. Is it the same pain he was dealing with six weeks ago? No. How much better is it? It’s good enough that he can get on a treadmill and do some running and he can go jump and go dunk the ball.”

Over the weekend Donovan stated Ball is “nowhere close” to returning to the Bulls’ lineup.

Chicago could certainly use Ball’s efforts as the team sits at just 23-27 on the year, but 50 games into the season it’s starting to look like he could be sidelined for the remaining 32 games on the schedule.