Chicago Bulls Center Andre Drummond Quits Social Media, Changes Phone Number To Improve Mental Health

Chicago Bulls center and NBA veteran Andre Drummond is at a tipping point with social media. So he’s quitting, cold turkey, and going a step beyond by changing his phone number to avoid all the noise.

Drummond announced that his management team will now be in charge of his platforms (including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram).

He tweeted,

“Deleting all my social apps my Management will take over, also changing my number … Time to focus on my mental health. If you too are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone. It’s okay to ask for help.”

Drummond’s decision is admirable and rings true to improving one’s well-being by spending less time online, but in the end, a social media detox doesn’t need to be announced … on social media.

The 6-foot-11 center was drafted in the 2012 NBA Draft. Detroit selected Drummond with the ninth pick and the return on investment was modest.

Andre Drummond established himself as a double-double machine, dominating the glass for the Pistons — at one point averaging 16 rebounds a game (2017-18).

The 29-year-old has been limited by injury in recent seasons but is playing healthier ball with Chicago (36-39). Drummond has played 62 games this season, averaging 6.1 points and 6.7 rebounds.

