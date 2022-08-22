Andre Drummond Thinks He’s The Greatest Rebounder Of All Time

NBA’s Andre Drummond had his days of being a marquee name among the category of centers in the league. Though still a functional player at 29, the last juice left to squeeze out of his career is his strong knack for rebounding — a solid niche he’s well aware of among the greats.

The two-time NBA All-Star dubbed himself the best rebounder in the Association’s history during an interview with Mike Anthony of CTInsider.

Putting himself against NBA legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or the nastiest man on the boards in Dennis Rodman.

Drummond’s best case for the title would be his all-time rebounds percentage, meaning he nabs 24.7 percent of all available rebounds when he’s on the floor.

“I’m on my way. By the time I retire, I’ll go down as the best rebounder ever — if not already.”



Speaking with Anthony, Drummond shared that while he thinks he’ll reach the statistical heights of guys like Rodman, Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell, he already sees himself as the best rebounder ever.

Surely the player with the 46th-most rebounds ever doesn’t assume he’s the best of the best in the category?

Averaging far fewer rebounds a game than legendary big men like Russell, who maintained an average of 22.5 rebounds per game in his career, Drummond will need to not only keep up production from his early success in his career but improve upon it.

With today’s game fit toward versatile big men that could essentially double as point guards with shooting and handles included, Drummond represents a nearly traditional type of big man that still presents function with an ability to size up an assignment or command the boards.

Drummond was the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft — selected by the Detroit Pistons. He has gone on to be a reliable double-double machine: averaging 13.8 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in his career. The rebounds count for the 11th-highest average in NBA history.

With plenty of career left in him, even with 11 seasons of experience, Drummond can continue to climb the ranks but may need to put up even higher numbers to catch the current rebound GOAT(s). But for now, Drummond’s legacy is at least up there with some of the best rebounders.

