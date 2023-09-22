Chicago Bears See $100k Worth Of Equipment Stolen From Soldier Field

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a rough go of it for the Chicago Bears over the past few weeks.

The Bears started the season 0-2, being outscored 65-37 by the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Their defensive coordinator resigned abruptly after being away from the team for a week.

And of course, there’s the Justin Fields situation, with the young quarterback struggling and seeming to blame his coaching staff with social media likes. But even the most hardened Bears skeptics probably couldn’t have predicted the latest entry in an absurd 2023 season.

Soldier Field getting robbed.

According to ABC7 in Chicago, a manager at the Bears’ home stadium revealed on Friday that someone stole equipment with “gators and lawn mowers” taken out of a “parking structure.” The theft reportedly occurred overnight on Wednesday night, with the perpetrators tearing down a security fence to drive the equipment out of the garage.

Sounds about right.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: A general view prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. The game was played at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Rubbing Salt In The Chicago Bears’ Wounds

You almost couldn’t make up a worse start to a season than this.

The Bears have faced internal disagreements, an abrupt coaching staff exit, and now a literal theft of $100,000 worth of equipment from their stadium’s parking garage. It’s not good.

Expectations for this season weren’t particularly high after a 3-14 2022, but with the Bears’ expected quarterback of the future struggling while blaming others, it’s desperate times in Chicago.

It won’t get much better this week as they head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs this Sunday, before heading back home to take on the Broncos.

Hopefully they’re at least able to get the grass mowed in time.