Chicago Bears Not Trading Justin Fields, According To NFL Insider

It sounds like momentum continues to grow for Justin Fields to remain in Chicago.

The Bears hold the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and there’s been plenty of speculation the franchise will move the pick.

Fields showed significant improvement in year two under center. If he takes another large jump, the Bears could be in a solid position at QB. With no surefire QB star in this year’s draft, it sounds like the Bears will trade the pick, hold onto Fields and build some assets around him. Or, that’s at least what Peter King feels like will happen after listening to Ryan Poles speak to the media.

“It’s clear he’s not trading Fields, and he’s not picking a quarterback high in this draft. He left little doubt the Bears will trade the first overall pick and said he’d spoken to three teams at the Combine about a deal. (He wouldn’t identify them.) He said he had enough conversations about a deal to know in swapping first-round picks this year he can get ‘a ’24 one and a ’25 one’ in a major package for a trade,” King wrote Monday.

Will the Bears trade Justin Fields? (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Justin Fields is trending up.

Justin Fields had a very tough rookie campaign. That’s not meant to sound harsh. It’s simply true. It didn’t go well at all.

The former Ohio State star scored a total of nine touchdowns while throwing 10 interceptions. His transition to the NFL wasn’t pretty. Last season, he scored a total of 25 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions.

Justin Fields will likely remain with the Bears. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He also improved his completion percentage, QBR and average yards per attempt. He even increased his rushing average from 5.8 yards a carry to 7.1 yards per carry.

The dual-threat passer made huge strides that can’t be denied. Now, it sounds like there is plenty of momentum for the Bears to give Fields another year under center.

Justin Fields showed significant improvement in year two. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

If he even takes a 10% or 15% step forward in year three, the Bears will be in a very stable position. If not, Drake Maye and Caleb Williams will be sitting and waiting in 2024. For now, it definitely still seems like the Bears are Fields’ team.