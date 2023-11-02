Chicago Bears Fire RB Coach Over Workplace Misconduct

Videos by OutKick

The Chicago Bears have another coaching staff issue on their hands after firing running backs coach David Walker. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin broke the news on Wednesday, marking Chicago’s second ousted coach after eight weeks.

The report noted that Walker was dismissed for workplace misconduct. His removal involved the Chicago Bears’ human resources. He joined the Bears in 2022.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles spoke on the decision.

“With the support from Ryan, (president) Kevin (Warren) and ownership, we have made the decision this morning that our running backs coach, Coach Walker, has been relieved of his duties,” Eberflus said.

He added, “As the head coach, we are building a program and have standards to uphold as a staff and organization both on and off the field, and those standards were not met.”

The Bears’ dysfunction this season has been deeply rooted. Walker becomes the second coach this year to leave under sudden circumstances. Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams left his post in September, claiming “health issues” and personal matters in his controversial exit. Eberflus stepped in for Williams in his absence and after

Ryan Poles commented, “Like I said, it’s disappointing from my vantage point. But we have a standard to uphold to. When that standard is not met we act. We act accordingly and that’s what we did today.

“We have expectations here, and this comes from me, Kevin, George and Matt, if you don’t meet those expectations of how you move around this building and how you treat people, how you talk to people, how you act, you don’t belong here.

“So the alternative is you do nothing and you just kind of brush it under the rug and you’re cool with that, which we’re not. Or you act accordingly to make sure that your culture is strong. So unfortunately I feel like every time I talk it’s like the easy way is the quiet way. The hard way is the loud way and we have to deal with this, but that’s how we’re going to do business here.”

