Chevy Holiday Commercial Shows What America Needs To Get Back To

In a year filled with awful Bud Light commercials and woke advertising, some car company named Chevrolet is here to bring Americans back together right at the 2023 buzzer.

Ever heard of them? I have. Bowtie guy for life, baby — especially after this.

And if you’re not, that’s OK, too. But has Ford or Toyota ever pumped out a five-minute commercial like this? I don’t think so.

Grab a box of tissues before you settle in for an emotional rollercoaster that, frankly, is a welcome reminder of what America is all about.

New Chevrolet commercial resonates with Americans

Goodness gracious me — I didn’t realize it was allergy season here in the great state of Florida!

Look, I’m usually not one to do the whole serious thing around here. I leave that to the other wordsmiths at OutKick, of which there are many and they’re all great.

But I saw this a few days ago and decided it should be on the site. There’s a lot of awfulness in the world right now. A ton of agenda-pushing by anyone and everyone, especially in the world of advertising. It’s non-stop.

Bud Light really screwed up earlier this year. Target followed suit. It’s all pretty damn depressing.

But this little number from Chevrolet is awesome, and it’s everything that America should be heading into the home stretch of 2023. It’s certainly what we used to be.

I don’t have anyone in my immediate family who’s had or has Alzheimer’s. I know a ton of people who do, though — including in my wife’s family.

Her grandfather died from it a few years back. It was awful. It’s a terrible, terrible disease and one that, unfortunately, we still can’t fix. We can slow it down, but can’t fix it — yet.

You sort of just feel hopeless, and it really sucks this time of year for obvious reasons. My own grandfather died a few years back and he had pretty bad dementia when he did. It obviously was never at the above level that you see, but it was still tough to watch. I couldn’t imagine being in this scenario.

But a ton of people are, every day. Whether you’re struggling with it, or caring for someone who has it, the every day challenge of this disease is gut-wrenching. Some good days, some bad ones as they say in the ad, but none of it’s easy. Not during the holidays, not ever.

Anyway, my overall point here is that there are a lot of swings and misses nowadays in the advertising game. We use the term “woke” a lot, but I’m not really sure how else to describe it. Just this week alone we saw one outlet try to cancel a 9-year-old kid for reasons they still won’t admit were false.

Seriously? That’s where we’re at.

But that’s why this five-minute Chevy commercial is awesome. No agenda. No politics. Just five minutes to sit back and watch society doing what society does best.

It’s a good reminder that we really are an awesome country, believe it or not. I know those are (probably) just a bunch of actors, but I don’t care. Powerful is powerful, and that’s about as powerful a five minutes as you’ll watch all day.

And we could all use them. Every single one.

Nice job, Chevy. To all the other garbage advertisements and advertisers I see out there every single day, do more of this. I promise it’ll be worth the time.

Don’t take my word for it, though:

