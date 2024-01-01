Cheez-It Bowl Mascot Throws Shade At Pop-Tart Counterpart With ‘Non-Edible’ Sign

Videos by OutKick

After the internet lost its mind over a giant Pop-Tart last week, the mascot for the Cheez-It Bowl had to get in on the action. One big difference, though: He’s not willing to sacrifice himself for the cause.

As the gigantic Cheez-It revealed himself to the crowd at Camping World Stadium — on the same field where his pastry brother perished just four days earlier — he made sure he would not meet the same fate.

“Non-edible mascot,” his sign read.

The Cheez-It mascot does not want to be eaten pic.twitter.com/qWeOKE822X — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 1, 2024

Was the Cheez-It throwing shade? Or was he simply acknowledging the legacy of a hero whose work could never be duplicated?

When generations to come talk about the Pop-Tarts Bowl, few will remember that Kansas State beat NC State 28-19. But everyone will remember the true star of the show.

The life-sized pastry danced, fed bystanders Pop-Tarts, hassled referees and wreaked havoc all over the unsuspecting stadium in Orlando. And when it was all over, he descended into a giant toaster and was devoured on the field.

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Tennessee Volunteers at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl won’t have the same harrowing experience.

Kansas State wins the Pop-Tarts Bowl and Chris Klieman and Avery Johnson eat the mascot. We thank him for his sacrifice pic.twitter.com/42mh7BpSlV — Zac Carlson (@zaccarlson) December 29, 2023

The massive cheese cracker made his debut this year after replacing the former Cheez-It Bowl mascot, Prince Cheddward.

His cheddar wheel noggin was also not edible.

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For what it’s worth, Pop-Tarts and Cheez-It are both products of the Kellogg Co., and they knew exactly what they were doing here — putting on a marketing masterclass.

Whoever’s in charge over at Bud Light now should take notes.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.