Cheez-It Bowl Mascot Throws Shade At Pop-Tart Counterpart With ‘Non-Edible’ Sign

After the internet lost its mind over a giant Pop-Tart last week, the mascot for the Cheez-It Bowl had to get in on the action. One big difference, though: He’s not willing to sacrifice himself for the cause.

As the gigantic Cheez-It revealed himself to the crowd at Camping World Stadium — on the same field where his pastry brother perished just four days earlier — he made sure he would not meet the same fate.

“Non-edible mascot,” his sign read.

Was the Cheez-It throwing shade? Or was he simply acknowledging the legacy of a hero whose work could never be duplicated?

When generations to come talk about the Pop-Tarts Bowl, few will remember that Kansas State beat NC State 28-19. But everyone will remember the true star of the show.

The life-sized pastry danced, fed bystanders Pop-Tarts, hassled referees and wreaked havoc all over the unsuspecting stadium in Orlando. And when it was all over, he descended into a giant toaster and was devoured on the field.

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Tennessee Volunteers at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl won’t have the same harrowing experience.

The massive cheese cracker made his debut this year after replacing the former Cheez-It Bowl mascot, Prince Cheddward.

His cheddar wheel noggin was also not edible.

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For what it’s worth, Pop-Tarts and Cheez-It are both products of the Kellogg Co., and they knew exactly what they were doing here — putting on a marketing masterclass.

Whoever’s in charge over at Bud Light now should take notes.

Written by Amber Harding

Amber is a Midwestern transplant living in Murfreesboro, TN. She spends most of her time taking pictures of her dog, explaining why real-life situations are exactly like "this one time on South Park," and being disappointed by the Tennessee Volunteers.

