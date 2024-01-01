Cheez-It Bowl Mascot Throws Shade At Pop-Tart Counterpart With ‘Non-Edible’ Sign

Videos by OutKick
After the internet lost its mind over a giant Pop-Tart last week, the mascot for the Cheez-It Bowl had to get in on the action. One big difference, though: He’s not willing to sacrifice himself for the cause.
As the gigantic Cheez-It revealed himself to the crowd at Camping World Stadium — on the same field where his pastry brother perished just four days earlier — he made sure he would not meet the same fate.
“Non-edible mascot,” his sign read.
Was the Cheez-It throwing shade? Or was he simply acknowledging the legacy of a hero whose work could never be duplicated?
When generations to come talk about the Pop-Tarts Bowl, few will remember that Kansas State beat NC State 28-19. But everyone will remember the true star of the show.
The life-sized pastry danced, fed bystanders Pop-Tarts, hassled referees and wreaked havoc all over the unsuspecting stadium in Orlando. And when it was all over, he descended into a giant toaster and was devoured on the field.
The Iowa Hawkeyes and Tennessee Volunteers at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl won’t have the same harrowing experience.
The massive cheese cracker made his debut this year after replacing the former Cheez-It Bowl mascot, Prince Cheddward.
His cheddar wheel noggin was also not edible.
For what it’s worth, Pop-Tarts and Cheez-It are both products of the Kellogg Co., and they knew exactly what they were doing here — putting on a marketing masterclass.
Whoever’s in charge over at Bud Light now should take notes.
