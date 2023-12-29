Pop-Tarts Bowl Madness Is A Delicious Treat For Viewers; K-State Beats NC State For Inaugural Title

Videos by OutKick
Bravo, Pop-Tarts. You pulled off one of the greatest oddities in college football bowl game history.
Thursday introduced viewers to the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl, featuring a matchup between Kansas State and NC State, while also featuring the first edible mascot in college football.
A giant Pop-Tart waltzed around Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, FL. Its behavior proved unpredictable. It fed bystanders Pop-Tarts and confessed to viewers that its life goal is to be toasted and consumed. Grim.
Kansas State Players Eat Living, Sentient Pop-Tart After Beating NC State
All that madness coalesced in one hell of a bowl game. K-State defeated the Wolfpack, winning 28-19.
The Pop-Tart Wanted To Be Eaten Alive
The star of the show was the Pop-Tart, which became part of the grand prize for the Wildcats.
After the game, as Kansas State celebrated its second bowl game victory in the past three years, the giant Pop-Tart inserted itself into an enormous toaster.
The mascot sacrificed itself to provide sustenance for the hungry Pop-Tarts bowl winners.
Mmm, delicious.
Wildcats clawed away at the living, breathing Pop-Tart, whose purpose in life reached fulfillment. A job well done by all involved.
Time to go buy a pack of strawberry, frosted Pop-Tarts.
(Which Pop-Tarts flavor is the GOAT? Sound off: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)
