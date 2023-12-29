Pop-Tarts Bowl Madness Is A Delicious Treat For Viewers; K-State Beats NC State For Inaugural Title

Videos by OutKick

Bravo, Pop-Tarts. You pulled off one of the greatest oddities in college football bowl game history.

Thursday introduced viewers to the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl, featuring a matchup between Kansas State and NC State, while also featuring the first edible mascot in college football.

A giant Pop-Tart waltzed around Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, FL. Its behavior proved unpredictable. It fed bystanders Pop-Tarts and confessed to viewers that its life goal is to be toasted and consumed. Grim.

Kansas State Players Eat Living, Sentient Pop-Tart After Beating NC State

All that madness coalesced in one hell of a bowl game. K-State defeated the Wolfpack, winning 28-19.

ORLANDO, FL – DECEMBER 28: Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman KT Leveston (70) hold the trophy awarded to the winning team, after the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Kansas State Wildcats on December 28, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FL – DECEMBER 28: the Pop-Tarts mascot Strawberry poses for a photo before the Pop-Tarts Bowl between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FL – DECEMBER 28: Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) with the MVP trophy after the Pop-Tarts Bowl between Kansas State and NC State on December 28, 2023 at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando Florida. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pop-Tart Wanted To Be Eaten Alive

The star of the show was the Pop-Tart, which became part of the grand prize for the Wildcats.

After the game, as Kansas State celebrated its second bowl game victory in the past three years, the giant Pop-Tart inserted itself into an enormous toaster.

The mascot sacrificed itself to provide sustenance for the hungry Pop-Tarts bowl winners.

Mmm, delicious.

Kansas State wins the Pop-Tarts Bowl and Chris Klieman and Avery Johnson eat the mascot. We thank him for his sacrifice pic.twitter.com/42mh7BpSlV — Zac Carlson (@zaccarlson) December 29, 2023

ORLANDO, FL – DECEMBER 28: The Pop-Tart Bowl mascot, Strawberry, after the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Kansas State Wildcats on December 28, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wildcats clawed away at the living, breathing Pop-Tart, whose purpose in life reached fulfillment. A job well done by all involved.

Time to go buy a pack of strawberry, frosted Pop-Tarts.

"Dreams really do come true" 😭



Kansas State ate the Pop-Tarts mascot 😅 pic.twitter.com/QsRFF8eAUe — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 29, 2023

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 28: A detail of the Pop-Tarts Bowl pylon during the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl between the Kansas State Wildcats and the NC State Wolfpack at Camping World Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)