Check Out The Trailer For The New Thanksgiving Horror Movie, ‘Thanksgiving’

When it comes to Thanksgiving movies there aren’t a lot of options. Planes, Trains, And Automobiles is a Thanksgiving favorite, or you can kick off your Christmas movie viewing schedule after cramming stuffing and turkey into your dumb face (you have to start with Christmas Vacation or you’re doing it wrong).

However, starting this year there’s a new option for those who like to watch something a bit scarier. Even scarier than the scene where John Candy accidentally puts his hands between Steve Martin’s ass cheeks.

A teaser trailer has dropped for a new horror movie called — appropriately enough — Thanksgiving.

We can’t glean too much from the trailer — as is often the case with a teaser like this — but it looks to be a slasher film with a villain wearing a pilgrim hat.

For a Thanksgiving-focused horror flick, that sounds about right.

Is A Thanksgiving Horror Movie Something People Can Work Into Their Holiday Schedule?

This puppy was directed by Eli Roth, so you know there’s going to be more than a little blood like in some of his other works like Hostel or The Green Inferno.

Gina Gershon, Patrick Dempsey, Rick Hoffman, and social media star Addison Rae are all part of the cast.

I plan on seeing this thing, but I can’t decide if it’s a smart idea. On one hand, they can virtually corner the Thanksgiving horror market. On the other, for most of us, Thanksgiving is football’s holiday.

The way the schedule is set up now, you start watching a game before lunch, and by the time the last one of the day wraps up you’re eating a leftovers sandwich.

At what point are you supposed to throw on Thanksgiving?

Of course, not everyone is a football fan (we’ll call those people “nerds”). Maybe it’ll find an audience when it’s released on November 17.

At worst, it’ll make for a good double-feature with the Grinch horror movie from last year.

