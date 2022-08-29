Wisconsin QB Suffers Devastating Season-Ending Injury: REPORT

Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf is reportedly done for the season.

Wolf, who was the concrete QB2 for the Badgers, suffered a torn meniscus and is done for the season, according to Dario Melendez.

#Badgers QB Chase Wolf has a torn meniscus and is likely to miss the entire season, according to Source. @WISN12News — Dario Melendez (@Dario_Melendez) August 29, 2022

Generally speaking, a QB2 getting hurt isn’t a huge deal for a college football team. That’s not the case with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Starting quarterback Graham Mertz is without a doubt QB1 for the Badgers, but he’s struggled mightily over the years under center in Madison.

Chase Wolf reportedly has a torn meniscus. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Last year, Mertz threw more interceptions than touchdowns, and his inconsistency is enough to enrage even the biggest pacifist in the world.

That’s why Chase Wolf was going to be so important for the Badgers. If Mertz struggled or got hurt, he was an immediate backup option with plenty of experience.

Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf is reportedly out for the season with a torn meniscus. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Not only is Wolf a veteran backup, but he’s also way more athletic than Mertz. The Badgers could have put specific run packages together for him.

Now, that’s not an option anymore. With him out for the year, the boats have been burned in the harbor and there’s no retreating from Graham Mertz.

What does Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf being out for the season mean for the Badgers? (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’s the guy, and there’s no longer any discussion about it. Hopefully, Chase Wolf heals quickly but for the time being, it’s just more chaos in Madison.