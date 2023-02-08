Wisconsin QB Leaves After Staff Decides On Starter: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Chase Wolf has reportedly left the Wisconsin Badgers.

Wolf initially planned on returning to the Badgers after starting in the bowl game against Oklahoma State for what would have been his sixth year in Madison.

However, the athletic QB has decided to leave, according to The Athletic. The report claims Wolf was initially told he would be able to compete for the starting job, but after being told by OC Phil Longo that Tanner Mordecai would start (the writing has been on the wall for that), he decided to leave the team.

Chase Wolf reportedly is no longer with the Wisconsin Badgers. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Wolf was informed of his inability to move up the depth chart just two days before players were due to report in January. Chase Wolf is still listed on the team’s online roster.

“The only thing he wanted to do was compete. That’s all he wanted to do. He didn’t want to be offered the job. He didn’t say, ‘I want to be the starter.’ He may have never been the starter. But they told him he’s not going to be able to compete because they’ve already named a starter. He was only going to come back and play because he liked Fickell and he thought Fickell would give him an opportunity. And it was the direct opposite,” an unnamed source close to the situation told the outlet.

Chase Wolf reportedly leaves the Wisconsin Badgers. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It appears it’s the Tanner Mordecai show in Madison for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Just recently, I wrote about how head coach Luke Fickell definitely appeared to hint that Tanner Mordecai would be the starter.

Now, it appears the decision has been made before a single snap of spring ball if The Athletic’s report is accurate.

Will Tanner Mordecai start for the Badgers? Luke Fickell and Phil Longo have reportedly already made the decision. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wolf leaving in and of itself isn’t a huge deal. He started the bowl game, but going into spring, he was likely no better than QB3 on the depth chart.

However, the fact he’s gone because Mordecai has been named the starter privately is huge news for Wisconsin fans.

Mordecai was a stud at SMU. Now, he will be tasked with returning to Wisconsin to glory. As for Wolf, he still has a year of eligibility if he wants to keep playing.

Chase Wolf reportedly leaves Wisconsin. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

I’ve reached out to him for some clarity on the situation, and if he responds, I will update you all. As for the Badgers, clearly a new era is underway.