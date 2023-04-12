Chase Elliott Gives NASCAR Much-Needed Boost, Will Return At Martinsville

Videos by OutKick

NASCAR is getting its most popular driver back on the track. Chase Elliott, out since early last month after breaking his leg in a snowboarding mishap, announced via Twitter that he will return this weekend at Martinsville.

It wasn’t quite Michael Jordan announcing he was returning to the NBA, but Chase’s social media team did their best!

Chase Elliott returns to NASCAR after snowboarding injury

Elliott’s announcement is somewhat surprising given the type of track Martinsville is — the shortest circuit on the schedule that requires the most braking. Elliott’s fracture occurred in his left, braking leg, which led some (hand raised) to believe he wouldn’t return until next week at the earliest.

Elliott reportedly tested his repaired leg on a Chevy simulator earlier this week before making his decision.

Hendrick Motorsports originally set Elliott’s return timetable at at least six weeks, which does fall perfectly in line with this weekend.

I reckon those doctors DO know a thing or two after all.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Hooters Chevrolet, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Elliott, NASCAR’s 2020 champion, has been the series’ most popular driver every year since 2018 and it hasn’t been particularly close.

In his place, Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry and IMSA racer Jordan Taylor have filled in behind the wheel of Elliott’s iconic No. 9 Chevy.

Berry finished a career-best second two weeks ago and was running up front Sunday at Bristol before a late wreck.

Elliott finished 38th at Daytona and second at Fontana before injuring his leg days before the third race of the season at Las Vegas.

NASCAR has also approved a medical waiver for Elliott to remain championship-eligible in this fall.