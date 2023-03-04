Chase Elliott Out Several Weeks With Leg Fracture From Snowboard Accident

Videos by OutKick
Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver and the 2020 champion, will miss several weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured tibia Friday night.
Elliott suffered the injury while snowboarding out in Colorado, according to Hendrick Motorsports.
While officials said Saturday at Las Vegas that the surgery was a success, they provided no further information on when he could return, only saying he would be out for several weeks.
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott snowboarding injury update
Chase Elliott, who finished second last week at Fontana, has made every single NASCAR Cup Series start since joining the series in 2016.
The 27-year-old has 18 career Cup wins, including five last season. He won his first Cup Series title back in 2020.
Jeff Andrews, Hendrick Motorsports President and GM, said Saturday that Elliott is an experienced snowboarder and the company would not be changing any policies moving forward.
“We’ll have a seat ready for him when he’s ready to return,” Andrews added.
Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry will drive Elliott’s No. 9 Chevy Sunday at Las Vegas.