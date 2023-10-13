Chase Claypool Promises He’s A Good Teammate Despite Not Fitting In With Any Teams

Videos by OutKick

If there’s a problem everywhere you go, then the problem is probably you. So I don’t exactly have high expectations that Chase Claypool will magically gel with the Miami Dolphins.

But don’t tell the once-promising wide receiver that. Because he’s convinced he’s a solid team guy.

“I think I (will) just be the same person I’ve been in terms of being a teammate,” Claypool told reporters this week. “I know I’m a good teammate. I don’t have to do anything extra to like — don’t have to do too much to try and prove that. Just be myself, and I’m excited about being around a new group of guys and showing them what I can do.”

You’re right Chase. You don’t have to do too much. Because the team is already packed and stacked at the receiver position.

The Chase Claypool Experiment in Chicago was a miserable fail. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After offering near-zero production, throwing shade at the coaching staff and getting benched due to a lack of effort, Claypool was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Dolphins in exchange for a high five and a pack of Skittles.

Of course, the trade was a big L for Chicago, who gave up a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for Claypool less than a year earlier. But it’s a huge win for the 25-year-old receiver, who just stumbled onto the most exciting offense in the NFL.

Chase Claypool Gets Fresh Start In Miami

Claypool was an up-and-coming wideout for the Steelers after posting more than 800 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. But he didn’t gel with the offense in 2022. And in 2023, he recorded just four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown for the Bears.

Chicago benched him as a healthy inactive for his final two weeks in the Windy City.

And now we’ll see how he fits in with Mike McDaniel’s squad. But so far, the reviews are good.

“I told him, he looks like a freaking machine moving out there,” Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle said. “He’s got a big frame, that’s one thing that stands out. For his size, he is picking them up and putting them down, so I’m excited to see him play.”

Claypool was inactive for Week 5 in Miami. (Getty Images)

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, though, is taking a more cautious approach with his new weapon.

“I think this is an opportunity for guys in our locker room to see who he is and for him to express himself to the guys in the locker room,” Tagovailoa said. “We’re going to base our opinions and things about Chase or any other person that we end up acquiring off of really our own opinions.”

Tua. Such a diplomat.

Could the third chance be a charm for Chase Claypool?

For his sake, I hope so. Because I’m not sure he’ll get a fourth one.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.