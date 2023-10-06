Chase Claypool Trade Is A Win For The WR And No Risk For Dolphins

Videos by OutKick

Well, here you go kids. Proof that sometimes laziness pays off.

After offering near-zero production, throwing shade at the coaching staff and getting benched due to a lack of effort, Chase Claypool is being shipped out of Chicago.

The Bears have traded the 25-year-old wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins, along with a 2025 seventh-round pick. In return, Miami will send them a 2025 sixth-round pick.

TRADE | We have agreed to terms on a trade with the Chicago Bears for WR Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, pending a physical. pic.twitter.com/0bCj4rpKJf — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 6, 2023

Yep, that’s it. It’s kind of like when you go to an event and someone is passing out free koozies or pens. You don’t really need it, but it’s free, so why not?

Let’s dive in a little deeper to this transaction.

The Winner: Chase Claypool

Claypool was an up-and-coming wideout for the Pittsburgh Steelers after posting more than 800 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. But he didn’t gel with the offense in 2022, and the Steelers traded him to the struggling Bears in November.

In seven games for the Bears last season, he logged a meager 140 receiving yards on 14 catches. Surely 2023 will be better, right?

Wrong.

Several reporters noted Claypool was “sleep walking” during the Bears’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers. And the receiver later apologized to teammates, coaches and the front office for his play during that game.

But things didn’t really improve from there. In three games this season, Claypool had just four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. He then told reporters his lack of production was actually the Bears’ fault for not putting him in the best position to succeed.

So Chicago benched him. And he was listed as a healthy scratch the past two weeks.

Now, somehow that dude just belly flopped his way onto the most exciting offense in the NFL — with virtually no pressure on him. Claypool can casually run his routes while Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle get all the targets.

Plus, he gets to spend his winter in sunny South Beach instead of frigid Chicago.

Truly, the only way this doesn’t work out well for Claypool is if he continues to be a bum and gets cut before the playoffs.

The Loser: Chicago Bears

You could basically copy and paste that statement every week (except for last night — Da Bears!), but the entire Claypool situation was just a disaster for them.

The Bears acquired Claypool at last year’s trade deadline in exchange for a second-round pick, which eventually became No. 32 overall. Not even a year later, Chicago GM Ryan Poles cut bait for pennies on the dollar.

Just a complete waste of time, energy and a first-round pick.

No Risk: Miami Dolphins

As a Dolphins fan, my first reaction to Friday’s trade was — Why?

As I mentioned above with, we already have (arguably) the best wide receiver duo in the league in Hill and Waddle. Miami is averaging 37.5 points per game. We’re good on that end.

Can Chase Claypool play defense? Can he make a tackle so Stefon Diggs doesn’t prance into the end zone with 45 yards after the catch? Does he promise not to throw head coach Mike McDaniel under the bus if things don’t go his way? Otherwise, I don’t see the point.

Until, that is, I realized Miami essentially got Claypool for a stick of gum and some Kohl’s cash.

This is a completely no-risk situation for the Dolphins. Either Claypool returns to his rookie season form and adds yet another weapon to an already high-powered offense. Or he sucks, he has an attitude problem and we drop him off at Miami International with a one-way ticket.

No skin off my dorsal fin.

Still need them to figure out that defense, though.

