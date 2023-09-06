Charly Arnolt’s OutKick The Morning Show Debuts Thursday: ‘It’s Game On’

Videos by OutKick

The dream is about to become reality for OutKick’s Charly Arnolt.

Beginning Thursday morning at 8 a.m. Arnolt will host OutKick the Morning live across the OutKick network, including on Facebook, X and YouTube. The self-described morning person says this show is exactly what she envisioned from the first time she met with OutKick management. It will be the first time she’s hosting her own show.

“The first thing I said is that I see myself hosting a morning show,” the former WWE and ESPN broadcaster said. “That’s what I’ve said my entire life. I’m such a morning person. I think my personality plays really well with mornings because I have a lot of energy and pep. I love to insert humor wherever possible and I feel like people want to wake up to something that puts a smile on their face.

“When you wake up, you don’t necessarily want to be confronted with all the doom and gloom. And while some of that will have to be touched upon, I hope to do it in ways that are more enlightening than in a way that drags someone down,” Arnolt added.

OutKick the Morning will be shot out of a cannon this week with Charly Arnolt interviewing UFC President Dana White on day one.

“The show is going to cover stories and topics that you will not hear anywhere else, really outside-the-box ideas,” Arnolt, who also serves as a UFC broadcaster, noted. “I want there to be a compelling reason for you to watch.”

Charly promises the Dana White interview won’t be the basic UFC questions. “I want to talk about the lunatics we’re encountering in this world. The UFC is the least woke sporting organization that exists, so I want to get his thoughts on that,” she adds.

Charly’s Show Premieres Thursday

The beauty of OutKick the Morning is that there won’t be time constraints to the interviews. If Dana wants to get rolling on a topic, Charly can adjust the show on the fly and keep the conversation going.

After Thursday, it’s off to the races for Arnolt and this dream show.

“I’m sitting in my very own office right now. I never thought I was going to have my own office with my name on a placard outside,” the Indianapolis native said. “It’s so cool. It’s really starting to set in. I don’t know really what to think. My brain is in so many different directions. I wouldn’t call it nervous. I’m anxious. I just want to start doing it and figuring it out. I know it’s going to be exciting to get in that seat and really let things I’ve had stuck in my brain for so many years come out.”

Charly Arnolt is a self described “morning person”. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images).

No, Charly doesn’t have a window view of the Manhattan skyline at the Fox News Corp. headquarters — yet.

But after a career at ESPN where she was muzzled on many topics, Arnolt clearly understands the opportunity that is in front of her in that pursuit of a corner office with a view.

“I was smart enough to realize that saying those things out loud would get me into trouble, so I never tested the limits,” she said. “It makes you irritated when things are being said, or not being said, and you can’t say them out loud for fear of backlash. On the other hand, there are certain people who are allowed to say certain things because they fit within the political conversation that is acceptable let’s say at ESPN. Those people aren’t reprimanded at all.

“Not being able to speak up was really frustrating. That’s why I think [OutKick] is more powerful than ever and exciting.”

OutKick The Morning Show Quick Hitters:

• Charly said she’s obsessed with South Park and never misses Family Guy

• Bill Burr fan

• Never misses a release from the Friday movie comedy series

• Loves Bridesmaids

• Charly’s a Colts fan by birth, but now that she’s a New Yorker, she’s interested to see what Aaron Rodgers can accomplish with the Jets

• She grew up watching Indiana Hoosiers basketball

After approximately 20 minutes — her free time is limited these days — Charly was off to do more show prep and attend meetings, but she left with this message that was prevalent throughout our conversation.

“I am so incredibly thankful to be in this position and to have the team and the support around me. I cannot wait to make this so incredibly special.

“It’s game on.”