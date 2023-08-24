Charly Arnolt Tells Dan Dakich That Lunatic Riley Gaines Protestors Are Proof That She’s ‘Doing Something Right’

Videos by OutKick

OutKick’s Charly Arnolt joined the Thursday edition of Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich to discuss the recent protests Riley Gaines faced in Wisconsin.

Gaines — a women’s sports advocate and host of OutKick’s Gaines For Girls podcast — was in Milwaukee for an event Tuesday evening. There, she was greeted by a group of vile, not particularly creative demonstrators. The group hurled insults, vulgarities, and — would you believe? — absolutely nothing of any substance.

Dakich commented that the protestors once again tipped their hand a being part of the ironically dubbed “Tolerant Left,” to which Arnolt agreed.

“Oh my gosh, they’re the least tolerant of anybody,” Arnolt said, before commending Gaines for goofing on the protestors afterward.

Arnolt said that those willing to speak out on issues like protecting women’s sports often face this kind of vitriol. The kind that ironically comes from the very people who incessantly lecture everyone on tolerance and acceptance.

“I have gotten called all types of names,” Arnolt said. “And I will tell you, when I first started at OutKick and at Fox and I started speaking openly about this, I was getting the worst comments.

“I mean, people telling me to die to kill myself to you know, just almost horrible names that I don’t even feel comfortable saying the jokes. They’re not words that come out of my mouth.”

Charly Arnolt Talks Screaming and Vitriol Being The Left’s Only Tactic

Arnolt she said learned this is just a common tactic employed by the Left. One born out of insecurity with their own beliefs.

“Now, I’m like, ‘Bring it on,'” she said. “The more people say to me, the more I’m like, ‘I’m doing something right.’

“Because the fact that you feel the need to come at me so aggressively shows how insecure you are in the stance that you’re taking. If you’re secure in something, you do not get defensive like that.”

DING DING DING! Correctamundo, Charly!

If you still don’t get what she’s talking about, she also put it in terms of a relationship.

“That goes in all aspects of everything even in a relationship,” she explained. “When you bring up something to your partner. If they get super defensive all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Okay, clearly I’ve hit you know, like a nerve.’

“When you’re talking about these issues that aren’t even, quite frankly, political issues. They’re common sense issues. The Left, they’re very intolerant,” Arnolt said.

“The first thing they do is they start screaming and yelling and throwing around hateful words. That’s their tactic to try to silence you and shut you up. And actually, unfortunately, in a lot of cases, it works.

“But for me for people like me and you, Dan, bring it on.”

