Milwaukee Demonstrators Shout Vulgarities At Riley Gaines At Fairness In Women’s Sports Event

Videos by OutKick

Milwaukee Demonstrators Shout Vulgarities About Riley Gaines At Fairness In Women’s Sports Event

Riley Gaines, women’s sports advocate and host of OutKick’s Gaines For Girls podcast, was in Milwaukee on Tuesday for an event. There, she was met by a crowd of folks representing the “tolerant Left.”

If you want to call that a crowd. Looks a bit more like a poorly organized flash mob.

(Editor’s note: The video below contains vulgar language.)

Protestors take a break from whatever they normally do on a Tuesday to yell things at women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines. (Video courtesy of Sarah Clark)

The protestors could be heard chanting the type of things you’d expect. Creative gems like “Riley Gaines; Go Away,” the ever-classy “F–k you,” “Can’t Swim, Riley,” and “We say gay.” That last one, we have to assume, is a reference to a piece of Florida legislation that they’re too dense to fully understand.

The Tolerant Left welcomes Riley Gaines to Milwaukee the only way they’re cognitively capable of doing so: yelling lazy, ill-informed slogans. (Video courtesy of Sarah Clark)

If you thought the Milwaukee area had seen the last of these people, think again. They said they also plan to protest at the RNC debate on Wednesday night (to the surprise of nobody; it’s probably safe to assume their calendars are spotless).

Riley Gaines Reacts To Milwaukee Protestors

Gaines shared one of the videos and lamented that the ferocity and frequency of such intimidating demonstrations have caused her to hang it up when it comes to fighting to protect women’s sports and single-sex spaces.

For this reason and this reason only, I'll be quitting my activism of fighting to protecting women's sports and single-sex spaces.



Things like this have become FAR too intimidating and happen way too often. This was the final straw… pic.twitter.com/hPXMCANH8R — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 23, 2023

Fear not. The folks protesting in Milwaukee may have thought they had a victory on their hands, but most people with even a cursory understanding of sarcasm would’ve picked up on how the former collegiate swimmer was simply goofing on those chant-parroting losers.

Sike! If you really think this does anything other than make me chuckle and resort to prayer for them, you would be wrong.



Trans genocide does not exist. I’m advocating for the bare minimum: privacy, safety, and fairness for women.



& I CAN swim😭🤬😞😤😂 pic.twitter.com/tS7EgFQfVa — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 23, 2023

The funny thing about those protestors is that they can’t seem to understand how they set their agenda back with their antics.

Just because you have a right to protest, doesn’t always mean you should.

However, it’s the only thing they’ve got. That’s because their argument has no substance. Engaging in civil debate would end in a prompt shellacking by anyone with an iota of sense.

So, instead, they continue to feed their own phony worldview. They get a cheap PA system, round up a few fellow burnouts from their gender studies classes, and raid a Michaels Arts and Crafts store for sign supplies before embarking on a night of yelling at people who are brave enough to be rational.

What a brutally sad (and unintentionally hilarious) existence that is.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle