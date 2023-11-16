Charlotte Hornets Welcome Back Miles Bridges A Year After Domestic Violence Arrest

Videos by OutKick

The NBA is a league where the harshest violations could only cost you a year of play. And if you’re talented enough, you may even land a new contract as the team hides you from the public’s eye.

So let’s welcome back Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who famously fumbled a solid stock in free agency last year — a day before the league’s FA period began — after allegedly assaulting the mother of his children in front of his children.

Charlotte Hornets Activate Controversial Player, Miles Bridges

Bridges returns to Charlotte’s active roster on Friday, according to the team, and is slated to suit up against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hornets forward missed all of last season, including 10 games this season, to serve a suspension assigned by the NBA. Bridges originally received 30 games, but the league reduced the total to 10 to start the season due to “time served.”

In June 2022, Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence; he was released on $130,000 bond. The injury report on Bridges’ ex, Mychelle Johnson, shared that Johnson suffered “a brain concussion, closed fracture of nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, strain of neck muscle.”

The Hornets’ statement read:

“Miles Bridges is eligible to return to our active roster on Friday after serving his NBA suspension. We are comfortable with Miles returning to play based on our current understanding of the facts of the recent allegations and remain in contact with the NBA as that matter proceeds through the court process.”

Bridges also released a statement about his return to the active roster. The 25-year-old acknowledged the bad press around his name and offered that critics’ perspectives may change “if I get us some more wins.”

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 02: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets poses for a portrait during Charlotte Hornets Media Day at Spectrum Center on October 02, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bridges said,

“I know a lot of people feel some type of way about me being back, and I understand that. It’ll be a while before I gain their trust back. So I’m just gonna go out there and play. If I get us some more wins, people’s perspectives will change.”

"Anxious, I would say anxious. Basketball is supposed to be my sanctuary. For me to be away from it for a year, it's been kind of hard on myself.”



Miles Bridges on how he feels coming back to the NBA



(via @JerryDonatien) pic.twitter.com/BTcrXGUwtb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2023

In 2021, Bridges averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 35.5 minutes of action. Due to Miles Bridges’ improved production in 2021, the Hornets retained the problematic player. He signed a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer to stay in Charlotte.