Charles Woodson Calls Michigan Sign-Stealing Saga ‘Bulls—‘ In Epic Rant On Live TV

As if you didn’t know already, you can go ahead and put Charles Woodson in the pro-Michigan/Jim Harbaugh camp.

Shocking, I know. But, the Wolverine legend did make his stance pretty damn clear on today’s Big Noon Kickoff and he got the producers (hey, my co-workers!) to do a little sweating along the way.

Nothing like a good little NSFW drop on national TV to start a college football Saturday!

Charles Woodson was asked if he was upset about the ongoing Michigan saga as a "Michigan man."



"Am I mad? I'm only mad because I think the whole thing is bullshit." pic.twitter.com/hlf8RVpyq0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 11, 2023

Charles Woodson ain’t happy with Michigan, Jim Harbaugh suspension

Let’s goooooooo! This is the Michigan drama I want.

I’ve told you all week, personally, I’m here for the angry fallout from the Michigan backers. I was angry players on the field in Happy Valley today and pissed off alum throwing out cuss words on live TV.

Charles Woodson beautifully does the latter by perfectly placing the “bullsh*t” line right at the end. It was 60 seconds of build up and tension and then, just when you thought you we’re OK — BAM, there it was.

Loved it. Love the looks on everyone’s face, too. They know Charles is out for blood and they’re just trying to keep the damage at that one word. No telling what he would’ve said had he kept going.

Anyway, it’s a big day for college football and for Michigan. The Wolverines will be without Jim Harbaugh today, but I still think they get the job done against Penn State.

By the way, I’m pro-Jim but even I think Charles’ argument that he didn’t know what Connor Stalions was doing is silly. Come on, Charles. Let’s not be completely ridiculous.

Regardless, win this one for Coach Harbaugh, fellas! Free the man!