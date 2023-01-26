Charles Omenihu will likely suit up this weekend for the San Francisco 49ers.

The talented defensive end was arrested Monday after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend. The woman didn’t display any injuries at the time of police contacting the couple, but alleged she’d been pushed to the floor by Omenihu, according to a San Jose Police Department release. Ultimately, Omenihu was arrested for alleged misdemeanor domestic violence.

The case will now be referred to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges, according to the police. While the process plays out, the 49ers will keep the DE ready to roll.

San Francisco plans to roll with Charles Omenihu against the Eagles.

“If he’s healthy, he’ll play this week. We’ve looked into it the last 48 hours, not necessarily myself but other people. We feel very good that the legal process will take care of itself. We don’t feel we should kick him off our team at this time,” head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media Wednesday when discussing Omenihu’s status.

Charles Omenihu will play after arrest for alleged domestic violence. (Credit: San Jose Police Department)

The 49ers play the Eagles Sunday for a trip to the Super Bowl, and despite the arrest, Shanahan clearly has no interest in benching Omenihu. The 49ers believe the best path forward is one that always the courts to handle it, and not the team.

On the season, has 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He’s been a very solid and stable defensive player up front for the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers DE Charles Omenihu will play against the Eagles after recent arrest. He was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Make sure to check back for the latest information on Charles Omenihu as we have it.