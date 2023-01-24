San Francisco 49ers DL Charles Omenihu Arrested On Domestic Violence Allegation Ahead Of NFC Championship Game

The 49ers are headed to their fourth NFC championship game in the last three years. The team has been on fire in the postseason, beating the two teams they’ve faced, the Cowboys and Seahawks, by a combined score of 60-35. They are now getting ready to face the Eagles for the right to go to Super Bowl XLVII.

One of San Francisco’s players might not be available however. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, who played in all 19 games this season and recorded 6.5 sacks including the playoffs, has been booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence in San Jose.

According to TMZ, the incident happened Monday afternoon. San Jose Police officers were called to a scene where “an adult female claimed her boyfriend — identified as Omenihu — pushed her to the ground during an argument.”

TMZ also reports that Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County jail but has since posted bail.

The 49ers released a statement about Omenihu’s arrest:

“We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information."



49ers Depth Will Be Tested

Omenihu, 25, is an important part of the 49ers defensive line rotation and has 11.5 career sacks. If Omenihu isn’t able to play the Eagles, it will require more snaps from Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead against the run-heavy Philadelphia team led by Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders.

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorite over the 49ers. And while the Omenihu arrest probably won’t create any distraction to the team, his possibly not dressing for the game surely will impact the league’s best defense to some degree.