Charles Barkley Travels With His Own Soap, And The World Isn’t Ready For The Reason Why

Charles Barkley is a national treasure.

No one on television has more fearless takes or better stories than Barkley. And Thursday night, he treated us to another gem.

On “The Steam Room” podcast, Sir Charles explained to co-host Ernie Johnson that he brings his own big bar of soap to hotels.

“Because these hotels started being cheap,” Barkley said. “Those bars ain’t big enough.”

This Chuck story is wild 💀💀💀

OK, hold up. At 6-foot-6, Barkley certainly has more surface area to clean than the average person. Still, I’m pretty sure they’d give him as many of those little soaps as he wants.

But that’s when Barkley clued us in on the real reason he brings his own soap.

“I almost had a couple accidents with the soap in hotels,” he said. “When I was washing a part of my body, I almost had a little incident.”

I mean, I want to know. But I also don’t want to know.

“I almost lost it,” Barkley said. “And I was like, ‘Woo! That was too close for comfort.’ So now I travel with my own big bars of soap.”

I’m just wondering if he knows liquid body wash exists.

Anyway, we cut back to the NBA on TNT studio where Shaquille O’Neal is falling over the desk laughing.

“We’re gonna get kicked off the air,” Shaq said.

But Barkley doubled down.

“They keep making them hotel bars so tiny!” he said to defend himself.

And that’s when co-host Kenny Smith said out loud what we were all trying not to think about.

“I don’t know where he lost it, but I’m still kind of worried that he prefers bigger bars of soap now,” Smith said. “That makes me worried, too.”

Only Charles Barkley would admit to almost losing a bar of soap where the sun don’t shine.

But honestly, who can blame him. You have to be careful down there.

We all heard what happened to that water glass guy.