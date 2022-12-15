Charles Barkley Struggles With His Phone Calls In Cringe-Inducing Story

Charles Barkley doesn’t exactly seem like he’s a big tech guy, and now we may have confirmation.

Barkley was doing his podcast The Steam Room with Inside The NBA co-host Ernie Johnson and told a story about a pretty significant phone faux pas he made recently. One that will probably make you cringe at the thought of it happening to you.

In other words, cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm music.

Sir Charles wanted to call a friend of his by the name of Steve Fiorello who just so happens to be VP Coordinating Director for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. He’s also a big Cleveland Browns fan, so the Round Mound of Rebound wanted to hear his take on Deshaun Watson’s return while he cruised the roads of Alabama.

“He picks up the phone and I said, ‘Yo man, you gotta be going crazy about this game today because this is unprecedented stuff,’” Barkley said. “And he says, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be interesting.’ I was like, ‘You’re not excited?’ He says, ‘I’m not that big of a Browns fan… I occasionally watch the Browns, but I’ve been busy with the Clippers and Cavs games.’”

That last part about the Clippers and Cavs made Chuck raise an eyebrow because he knew that TNT didn’t broadcast too many of their games.

So, he glanced at his phone to make sure he had the right guy on the line.

He did not.

Barkley Had The Wrong Guy

“Oh s–t, this is Fratello, not Fiorello,” Barkley recalled saying.

He wasn’t talking to the director of Inside The NBA, instead, he had phoned up former basketball coach and current broadcaster Mike Fratello.

“I did not tell Coach Fratello that I thought I was talking to Steve Fiorello,” Barkley said.

While he may not be the most technologically literate person on the planet, Barkley played this one off like a champ.

By no means can you admit to the person you dialed by mistake that you thought you were talking to someone else. You’ve just got to roll with it and hope for the best. Lucky for him it seems to have worked.

Then once you’re in the clear, you can go blab about the story on your podcast, for the world to laugh — and cringe — over.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle