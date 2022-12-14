Charles Barkley Has All-Time Reaction To James Harden Surpassing Him On The NBA Scoring List

James Harden scored 21 points in a win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and moved to No. 27 on the NBA all-time scoring list. He jumped none other than Sir Charles Barkley in the process, and thankfully we were blessed with Chuck’s live reaction to the news.

During the ‘NBA on TNT’ postgame show late Tuesday night a graphic appeared on screen showing Harden leapfrogging Barkley with his 23,764 career points, seven more than Barkley scored in his NBA career.

Barkley had no idea that Harden passed him on the list as you can hear him say “James Harden passed me tonight?” in the video.

The graphic disappeared from the screen and Chuck looked like a six-year-old kid who didn’t get what they wanted for Christmas.

Charles Barkley was sad that James Harden passed him on the NBA all-time scoring list. Twitter/NBAonTNT

Shaq then wasted no time poking fun at the sad-looking Barkley asking him how the hell he was that high on the list to begin with.

Barkley ultimately took the high road and congratulated Harden on passing him on the scoring list.

The video is just one of many legendary videos to come from the crew on TNT.

Barkley ranks 19th in all-time rebounds with 12, 546 in his career, which is a number Harden certainly won’t come close to reaching. At least he’s got that going for him.

When it comes to points per game, Barkley averaged 22.1 points in 1,073 career games. Harden has him beat in that category, too, with 24.9 points per game in 955 games played.

