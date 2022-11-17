Charles Barkley Predicts A Shocking SEC Surprise Firing, Tied To Deion Sanders

After the 2021 coaching carousel there isn’t much that could totally shock the average college football fan. Well, former NBA All-Star and Auburn basketball player Charles Barkley says not so fast, he thinks there will be a ‘shocker’ inside the SEC, that would involve Deion Sanders.

Appearing on the ‘Next Round’ show Thursday, Barkley made it clear he expects chaos within the conference.

“What I am telling you is, I think there’s gonna be a shocker firing in the SEC. I know for a fact they’re probably going to go after Deion. I know that for a fact.”

“I think there’s gonna be a shocker firing in the SEC and I know for a fact that they’re probably gonna go after Deion”@DeionSanders to @AggieFootball 🤔



Find our full interview with Charles Barkley here – https://t.co/5DWwkVQzPk pic.twitter.com/GDS163CCc5 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 17, 2022

Than, Ryan Brown and the hosts of the show then hinted at Texas A&M being that job, which Barkley decided not to verbally respond to.

DEION SANDERS CONTINUES TO SHOW WHY HE’S A PLAYERS COACH

It Will Be Hard To Top Last Season’s Coaching Moves

In regards to the Auburn opening, Charles Barkley said he would support whoever gets the job, but would like to see Deion on the plains. Getting back to his comments about a potential ‘shocker’ firing in the SEC.

There are only a certain amount of jobs in this conference that would be categorized as shocking. After Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, Brian Kelly to LSU and Mario Cristobal to Miami, I’d say anything is possible.

Deion Coach Prime Sander surveys the field of play during the Jackson State Tigers. (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

But if we’re looking at the SEC as a whole, the only job that would currently bring ‘shock’ value is the one in College Station. I could certainly see Deion Sanders doing a great job at a school like Auburn, Mississippi State or Ole Miss, but there are certain places in this conference that Sanders would like to stay away from.

Could Texas A&M be the next school to pull the trigger on a head coach? Yes, but I don’t see that happening in the next calendar year, unless the school decides that Jimbo Fisher isn’t the longterm solution.