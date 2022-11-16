Deion Sanders Continues To Be Ultimate Players’ Coach In Latest Video

Perhaps no other coach in college football relates to their players better than Deion Sanders, and the Jackson State head man was at it again this week.

Sanders, who has been linked to various high-profile FBS jobs this fall, took to Instagram Tuesday to give fans an inside look at his relationship with cornerback De’Jahn ‘Nugget’ Warren.

Warren, a senior, was flagged for absolutely rocking the Alabama A&M QB during last Saturday’s win. Video shows that Warren hit QB Quincy Casey very late along the sidelines, sending him flying into the bench and drawing the flag.

Despite the Tigers cruising to yet another win — they’re now 10-0 on the season — Warren was pulled from the game.

During a short exchange with Prime this week, Warren admitted that he knew was done the second he laid down the hammer.

“Nugget, the man was almost in the stands,” Sanders jokes. “It was a good hit because he didn’t know it was coming.”

Here’s the full video:

Deion Sanders, Jackson State win SWAC again

Sanders, now in his third season at Jackson State, is one of the hottest names in all of college football. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been linked to several big jobs, including Auburn, after turning Jackson State into an absolute FCS juggernaut.

Sanders led his team to a winning season during his COVID-shortened first year at the helm and won 11 games last season. It was the first time in program history that the Tigers had won 11 games and they won the SWAC in the process.

The Tigers have been unstoppable so far this season, were featured on College GameDay earlier this month, and appear ready to make a legit FCS championship run.

Will Deion Sanders stay at Jackson State? (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Perhaps no other coach in the game is more active on social media than Sanders, and Prime was in his bag again this week.

He also posted video from his pregame speech before the Alabama A&M game, which included him pleading with his players to embrace “the journey” they’re on this season.

Sanders and the Tigers have one regular season game left against Alcorn State before hosting the SWAC title game next month.