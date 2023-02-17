Charles Barkley Thinks NBA Is Headed For A Lockout Because Of Players’ Constant Changing Of Teams, Load Management

Videos by OutKick

Charles Barkley believes that the NBA is headed for a lockout sooner rather than later thanks to two factors, and both have to do with players around the league acting selfish.

Speaking with the media ahead of this weekend’s All-Star Game festivities in Salt Lake City, Barkley was asked about Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden all asking for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in short order.

Barkley went bigger picture with his comments, explaining that all of these players asking for trades so quickly after signing massive contracts is only hurting the league. Add in the fact that superstar players are constantly sitting out games for ‘load management,’ and it’s a recipe for a lockout.

“You can’t take my money and then say you want to divorce me in six months to a year,” Barkley said.

“You can’t take all my money and then say ‘hey I want a divorce,’ so I’m pretty sure that’s the next thing to come out of the CBA. I don’t think there’s no doubt in my mind that these guys are going to get locked out.”

“You can’t treat these owners and fans like crap, which these players are starting to do now with load management and then demand to be traded.”

The NBA’s CBA And The Potential Of A Lockout

On the topic of players demanding a trade, in today’s world owners and general managers have no option but to honor that request. Today’s players, especially the ones on huge contracts, have no issue holding out until their wishes are granted. Paying a disgruntled player who either refuses to play or isn’t playing anywhere near their price tag isn’t a wise business decision.

The NBA’s Collection Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has an opt-out deadline of March 31, 2023 as both the league and the Player’s Association are currently working on a new CBA, which Barkley eludes to.

The current CBA started in 2017 and is set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season, but if either the league or Player’s Association opts out of the deal by that March 31 date then the NBA could be headed for its first lockout since 2011.

