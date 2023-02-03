Charles Barkley: Last Thing Michael Jordan Said To Me Was ‘Motherf–ker, F-ck You’

Videos by OutKick

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan both entered the NBA in 1984. They shared superstardom in the league for over 15 years and played together on The Dream Team. It was almost impossible for them not to become great friends.

That friendship, however, is no longer, according to Barkley.

It’s been well-documented over the years that MJ and Chuck are no longer buddies and their relationship seems to have ended when Barkley made a comment about Jordan surrounding himself with yes men as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

During a recent appearance on the ‘All The Smoke’ podcast, Barkley expanded on what exactly went down between himself and Jordan while also sharing the last thing MJ ever said to him.

“He was my best friend at the time, and I love the guy and I miss the guy,” Barkley explained.

“You know, I’ve got to do my job. First of all, I don’t think it’s fair of me to critique other GMs and coaches and have a double standard. I think I’m fair to everybody.”

“What I said about Michael is that I don’t know if he’s ever going to be successful (as a team owner) because of the people around him. I think he hires too many of his friends because your friends never tell you no.”

The Jordan-Barkley Call

“He went ballistic, and he called me and the last thing I heard was ‘motherf–ker, fu-k you, you’re supposed to be my boy’ and I said ‘man, I’ve got to do my job.’ We haven’t spoken since that night and that was probably close to 10 years ago.”

While it’s a shame these two legends aren’t friends anymore, they’ve managed to do alright for themselves after retiring from the game. Barkley recently signed a $100 million contract with TNT and Jordan is still, well, Jordan.

