Charles Barkley Licks Iphone To Clean It, Which Is 20 Times Dirtier Than A Toilet Seat

Charles Barkley is never scared to reveal exactly what’s on his mind and he’s never been a huge fan of tech to say the least. Surprise or not, the former NBA star recently revealed his unique, and downright disgusting strategy when it comes to cleaning his iPhone.

It appears the TNT analyst wasn’t aware the cameras were watching, but within a few seconds, the entire world got a glimpse of Barkley’s unusual and unsanitary move to freshen up his cell.

Someone needs to hold an intervention with Charles Barkley on how he cleans his phone. Quickly. pic.twitter.com/8vdViSFwei — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 3, 2023 Charles Barkley caught with his unique way of cleaning his phone

While the casual dude may brush this off and mention common moves like the “5-second rule” when it comes to dropping food, there are some eye-opening stats when it comes to the cleanliness of a personal cell phone in particular.

Here’s a clip from a recent Yahoo article breaking it down:

“You just got to understand how filthy and disgusting your iPhone is. I mean, your phones are really, really dirty. Like not just a bit dirtier than the toilet seat, but 10 to 20 times dirtier than a toilet seat. How many people really use their phones while they’re sitting in the bathroom and on the toilet, and that’s kind of part of the issue. Half of phones that were tested by a number of different studies tested positive for fecal matter on the phone. Phones are really, really dirty,” said veteran tech investor and the CEO of disinfecting firm Vioguard Chris Barrow on Yahoo Finance’s The First Trade.

Unfortunately, this has become somewhat of a pattern for the big man when he needs to freshen up personal items. Here he is last year cleaning his glasses off, full tongue and all.

"Underdog, put that on a NFT!" 🤣



Chuck might need some help cleaning his glasses. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/SVqTMR7YMP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 21, 2022

While facts are facts, Barkley has never been one to alter his lifestyle due to societal norms. The big man does what he wants, when he wants and it’s hard to see that changing anytime soon.