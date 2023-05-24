Charles Barkley Clowns Jayson Tatum, Celtics Ahead of Decisive Game 4: Ready To Hit The ‘Bahamas’

Videos by OutKick

Charles Barkley thinks the Boston Celtics are ready to ‘go fishing’ or hit the shores of Cancun heading into Tuesday’s Game 4 against the Miami Heat.

All series, the Celtics have played out of sorts. The team appears ready to go on vacation after their embarrassing showcase of basketball against the eighth-seeded Heat.

Jayson Tatum’s pre-game outfit convinced the “Inside The NBA” crew that the Celtics are ready to go home and be family men.

Showing up in a button-up made by high-end brand “Nahmias,” Tatum became the butt of the joke for the uproarious crew.

Charles Barkley said Tatum was looking forward to hitting the “Bahamas” after misreading the name on the shirt.

“Does that say Bahamas?” Barkley asked co-host, Ernie Johnson.

WATCH:

Ernie Johnson: "Jayson Tatum and the Celtics haven't lost 4 games in a row all season long."



Charles Barkley: "Does that say Bahamas?"



EJ: "No it doesn't. That's a brand. So don't even go there, Chuckster!"



Chuck on JT's fit for Game 4 😂pic.twitter.com/7BahICLrYq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

Charles Barkley couldn’t help but kick the defeated Celtics while they were down.

Shaq had a highlight of his own, arguably the funniest moment of the pre-game show. Talking to Steph Curry, Shaq made a subtle hint at his FTX legal drama during his chat with the Warriors guard / crypto investor.

Tatum’s been caught daydreaming all series. The Celtics star faces scrutiny for disappearing in the second half of games and falling to a short-handed Heat squad.

Boston’s head coach, Joe Mazzulla, is most to blame for the sudden downfall. All series, Heat veteran coach Erik Spoelstra has outmatched the interim coach-turned-HC.

Now down 3-0 and playing one more game in Miami to flip the series back to Boston, the Celtics are banking on pure luck Tuesday night to escape the series sweep.