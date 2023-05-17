Catch Shaq If You Can – FTX Lawyers Frustrated They Can’t Serve O’Neal Papers

Videos by OutKick

Lawyers representing plaintiffs suing the now-defunct FTX cryptocurrency have complained to a judge that Shaquille O’Neal is purposely avoiding them.

Even though Shaq is an NBA Hall of Famer, an on-air TV personality, and oh yeah – SEVEN FOOT ONE, the lawyers are arguing that he’s made it increasingly difficult to receive the legal paperwork.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the plaintiff’s lawyers said they tried serving Shaq a number of times at various locations including his Texas and Georgia homes and even outside TNT studios, but were repeatedly blocked.

UPDATE: Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served @SHAQ outside his house. His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit. — The Moskowitz Law Firm (@moskowitzesq) April 17, 2023

Things got so bad that the lawyers even tossed the legal paperwork at Shaq’s car as he was leaving his residence, which has now led to a much larger debate over if Shaq was ever technically (or legally) served.

His lawyers are arguing that he wasn’t served and have now filed a motion for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Shaq is being sued for his involvement in endorsements related to FTX (Getty Images)

LAWYERS PLAYING THE LONG GAME

Shaq is one of a number of celebrities and influencers that are currently facing various lawsuits for their promotion and/or involvement regarding the FTX cryptocurrency.

They argue that Shaq, Tom Brady and others tried to “continue funneling investors into the FTX Ponzi scheme, and to promote and substantially assist in the sale of the (accounts), which are unregistered securities.” They are also being sued for not performing “any due diligence prior to marketing these FTX products to the public.”

If Shaq is purposely avoiding the opposing lawsuits, it’s a brilliant strategy of playing the long game.

By claiming that Shaq was never served when the papers were thrown at his car, the plaintiff’s lawyers are now in jeopardy of not being able to include Shaq as part of the parties involved. With the plaintiff’s lawyers having only had 90 days to serve him, it’s essentially become “Catch Me If You Can,” but the Shaq version!

Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest for allegedly scamming people of billions of dollars in the FTX cryptocurrency. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

FTX WAS LED BY SAM BANKMAN-FRIED

I find it hilarious to envision Shaq trying to be all sneaky in avoiding some stooge-like lawyers attempting to serve him his paperwork. I mean the guy is 7’1″, it’s not like he can easily blend in with a crowd. For his part, Shaq’s lawyers have claimed that he wasn’t involved in any sort of the cryptocurrency scam.

However, for the plaintiffs, this isn’t a laughing matter.

Many people – including regular Americans, lost a ton of money when then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s company went bankrupt within just a few days, eventually causing a near-global financial disaster.

A judge may now have to decide if Shaq was properly served and if he wasn’t, if they will extend the time in which the plaintiffs will be allowed to. Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is currently on house arrest as he faces multiple counts of fraud.