Charles Barkley Goes Scorched Earth On Alabama Fans

Charles Barkley hates Alabama fans, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

Barkley is considered one of the greatest athletes in Auburn history, and the Tigers are bitter rivals of the Alabama Crimson tide.

It makes sense Barkley wouldn’t like anything about Alabama, but that’s not the case. He has great respect for the program and Nick Saban. Barkley just thinks the fans are complete clowns who are ungrateful.

Charles Barkley rips Alabama fans as “entitled and obnoxious.” (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

“They lost two games last year. It was like ‘Kill us now. That’s the end of the world.’ And then after they lost to Texas, it was like ‘Oh my God.’ You got the greatest coach of ever and they’re a bunch of ungrateful brats. That’s the only thing I hate about Alabama,” the former NBA star said on “The Next Round” (Via On3.com).

He further added, “Alabama is a great program, I got a lot of friends that played there. You know how much love and respect I have for Coach Saban. But I just hate their fans because they’re obnoxious and entitled.”

Are Alabama fans turning on Nick Saban? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Does Charles Barkley have a point?

Now, I want to make a couple things clear. I know a lot of Alabama fans, and they’re all great people. I wouldn’t consider any of them “obnoxious and entitled” or “brats” as Barkley describes them. Not at all. They’re just super passionate sports fans.

Second, all fan bases have idiots. That’s not unique to Alabama. Whether it’s Alabama, Georgia, Michigan or Ohio State, you can count on some ungrateful fans existing.

Are Alabama fans obnoxious and entitled? Charles Barkley thinks that’s the case. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Having said that, Alabama fans always can be counted on for epic meltdowns when the Crimson Tide lose. Barkley is 100% correct about that. The boards were lighting up when the team lost to Texas and struggled against USF.

There were some fans seriously suggesting it might be time for Nick Saban – the greatest coach in college football history – to step aside.

That’s the definition of being delusional. Be very careful what you wish for because you have no idea if the grass is truly greener on the other side of the fence.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are currently 3-1. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Obviously, Charles Barkley isn’t the most unbiased source seeing as how he’s an Auburn man, but he might be slightly off base here. All fan bases are loaded with unhinged folks. I’m not sure Alabama is any worse or better than any other major power. Let us know in the comments what you think!