Chargers Social Media Releases Hilariously Convincing Pro Bowl Promo For Kicker Cameron Dicker (VIDEO)

No need to over-explain this one … the Chargers’ social media team is elite.
L.A.’s social media crew put out a hilarious “Better Call Saul” inspired ad to promote their kicker, Cameron Dicker, as a pick for Pro Bowl voters.
Dicker’s promo guaranteed successful kicks from 20, 30, 40 and even 50 yards out … or your money back.
“Don’t be a d*ck” and vote for Dicker, the video stated, with CD putting on an Emmy-worthy performance as the crazed kicker for hire.
Don’t be victimized by bad kicking ever again and go with Dicker the Kicker. Dozens of cuts of Justin Herbert’s media sessions made for one glowing recommendation to Vote 4 Dicker.
Between the ’23 schedule release video and this Pro Bowl promo, the Chargers’ creative team is on fire, although they deserve a better team than the 5-9 Chargers who recently fired head coach Brandon Staley following a historic beatdown of LA. The Chargers’ on-the-field failures may not be enough to keep Dicker out of the Pro Bowl. Dicker boasts 19 of 20 field goals made this season, with a season-long boot of 55 yards.
