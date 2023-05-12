Los Angeles Chargers Absolutely ROAST The Las Vegas Raiders And Their Fans In Schedule Release Social Posts

Videos by OutKick

Honestly, the NFL schedule release is one of the more overrated events on the league’s calendar. I love the NFL and I’ll take any content I can get, especially in May. Still, it’s hard to get too excited for events that are months away. But credit to the Los Angeles Chargers for taking this opportunity to absolutely CRUSH the Las Vegas Raiders.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, the Chargers released their annual “Our opponents as Pop-Tarts” Twitter thread. Some are funny, some aren’t. I won’t put them all here, but if you want you can check out the thread on Twitter.

our 2023 opponents as pop tarts: a thread pic.twitter.com/73wTLsp2Wp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 11, 2023

They made fun of Patrick Mahomes for sounding like Kermit the Frog.

And, they accurately depicted Russell Wilson.

But the definitely went HARD at the Raiders entire team. And fanbase.

Gotta say, “Filthy Ashtray” Pop-Tart sounds quite terrible. It’s a solid joke from the usually solid Los Angeles Chargers social media team.

And, it denigrates their biggest rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. Win-win.

The Chargers didn’t stop there with regards to trolling the Raiders

But they weren’t done there. They also posted a schedule release video in the style of an anime cartoon. They’ve done this before, but still I give them points for creativity.

But the real genius lies within the video.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023

Around the 1:30 mark, they reveal their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Raiders. To do so, a casino ticket machine prints out a ticket. On the ticket, there’s a QR code. And that QR code actually works.

The Los Angeles Chargers social media team used the NFL’s schedule release to massively troll the Las Vegas Raiders. (Screenshot: Twitter/@Chargers)

When you scan the QR code, it sends you to this page:

The Los Angeles Chargers social media team used the NFL’s schedule release to massively troll the Las Vegas Raiders. (Screenshot: Twitter/@Chargers)

If you click the “Chargers Fans” button, you get redirected to the page where you can buy tickets.

But if you click the “Raiders Fans” link…

The Los Angeles Chargers social media team used the NFL’s schedule release to massively troll the Las Vegas Raiders. (Screenshot: Twitter/@Chargers)

Yes, it sends you to a Google search for “how to get a job.”

This is elite-level trolling for the Los Angeles Chargers. They definitely win “Schedule Release Night.”

That’s good, too, because based on recent history, that’s about all they can expect to win.