Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins is very proud of his Christian faith.

Despite dealing with a hamstring injury, Hopkins drilled a walk-off field goal with just under three minutes remaining in overtime to improve the Chargers to 4-2.

After his heroics to win the game as he battled through an injury, he proudly thanked Jesus.

DUSTIN HOPKINS WALKS IT OFF FOR THE CHARGERS IN OT⚡



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/H9gtrRDmlF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 18, 2022

“I just want to say thank you to my lord and savior, Jesus Christ. I’ve got so much to be thankful for apart from football. So, when something like this happens, I’m blessed either way, but to be on the good side of that obviously feels a lot better,” Hopkins told ESPN right after winning the game.

When you are Faithful to our Lord Jesus Christ and put your faith and trust in Him, He will give you the Blessing you deserve! Great stuff! Thank you, Dustin Hopkins, for being that man!💪🏈🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kx1MvBDPQO — Shannon West (@EagleWest1990) October 18, 2022

It’s always great to see someone who isn’t afraid to publicly express their faith, especially under the bright lights on the biggest stage in sports.

After all, “Monday Night Football” is one of the biggest events of the week and Hopkins carried his team to a massive win.

The fact he did it while battling a hamstring injury is just the cherry on top.

The Chargers beat the Broncos on a kick from Dustin Hopkins. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

While Hopkins didn’t dive into details, it’s always great to hear a guy talk about how blessed he is in life on and off the field.

As he said, he’s “blessed either way.” That’s the sign of a man with a full life.

Dustin Hopkins proudly thanked Jesus after beating the Broncos. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Props to Hopkins for fully promoting his faith in Jesus Christ. That’s seemingly a rarity these days, but he definitely didn’t run from being a Christian when the camera and lights were on.