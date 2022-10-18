Russell Wilson’s Lowly Broncos Lose To One-Legged Chargers Kicker In OT

How many times must we watch the Denver Broncos suffer a slow, agonizing loss in primetime?

(Answer: Just one more — against the Chiefs on Dec. 11 — according to the NFL’s schedule. Not counting several nationally televised Broncos games left.)

Broncos Country was defeated on Monday night by a one-legged kicker … and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Suffering a 19-16 overtime loss, the Broncos, their exceptional defense and horrendous offense all felt the gut punch of an AFC West loss as they fell to a 2-4 record.

Monday night’s primetime matchup was another offensive drought, largely led by Broncos QB Russell Wilson who’s off to a career-worst slump through the first six weeks.

Wilson’s Worst Start

Russell Wilson’s 59 percent completion rate and 2-4 record are both career lows at the Week 6 mark. Worst of all, Wilson’s lack of progress with the offensive game plan appears to be irritating his fellow Broncos.

Russell Wilson didn't end his postgame press conference with “Let’s ride”.



Might be the first time this season he didn't. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2022

During the overtime period, Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy was seen complaining on the sidelines next to benched running back Melvin Gordon as the offense struggled to nab the win. The former first-round WR was rightly upset by his lack of production on Monday, finishing with three receptions for 54 yards.

Jerry Jeudy ranting to Melvin Gordon after the Broncos offense crumbles yet again 😬pic.twitter.com/ofhOYygPoG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 18, 2022

Wilson finished with 15 of 28 passing for 188 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos defense fulfilled their end of the bargain by holding the Chargers offense to six points in the second half. Wilson lagged on his end: completing just 3 of 11 passes for 15 yards in the third quarter, fourth and overtime combined.

After suffering an apparent hamstring injury in the first half, Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins hobbled down the sidelines and kept fans holding their breath with every kick.

Dustin Hopkins warrior pic.twitter.com/1wG2W9IzWp — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 18, 2022

Hopkins barely had the strength to stay upright after his field-goal attempts. He still showed up to kick four FGs, including the walk-off 39-yard boot in overtime.

Chargers teammates picked Hopkins off the ground following his game-winning kick. The toughest guy in Inglewood Monday night thanked his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after the game.

“I was just trying to remind myself that pain is temporary,” Hopkins told the media in the locker room.

The 2022-23 Broncos, on the other hand, remain in offense purgatory.

