Chargers Fans Want Brandon Staley’s Head After Loss To Titans

Videos by OutKick

Chargers fans are fed up with head coach Brandon Staley after starting the season 0-2. Well, they’ve been unhappy for a while.

LA was on the wrong side of the thriller on Sunday, losing to the Tennessee Titans in overtime, 27-24.

Chargers fans were left wondering: if you’re hailed as a defensive guru of a head coach, how do you surrender 27 points to Tennessee? Not since Week 11 last season have the Titans scored more than 22 points.

The Chargers defense surrendered 4.1 yards per carry and gave up chunk plays in crucial drives by the identity-less Titans.

With seemingly no solution for their ailing defense, Chargers fans are calling for head coach Brandon Staley’s job. Many want Staley gone in favor of an offense-forward coach for quarterback Justin Herbert.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 26: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Los Angeles appeared out-coached throughout the contest. And Chargers fans still aren’t over that disappointing 31-30 loss to Jacksonville in the playoffs.

With new coordinator Kellen Moore off to a decent start on the offensive side of the ball, it won’t be long before Chargers fans start the petition to slot Moore as interim head coach.

General manager Tom Telesco may also be on the way out, especially if he doesn’t figure things out with Staley.

The claws were out for Staley on Sunday as Chargers fans rushed to social media, begging for the Staley Experiment to end.

Here’s what social media said about Staley’s latest performance:

Fire Brandon Staley. — RB (@RyB_311) September 17, 2023

Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley

Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley

Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley — Brandon Staley Hate Account 🇵🇸 (0-2) (@Ali_Bomaye951) September 17, 2023

Fire Brandon Staley. Leave Tennessee without him. — Nick Right (@DodgerDougan) September 17, 2023

If you say to fire Brandon Staley, don’t forget to say fire Tom Telesco as well.



Do not let this loser GM hide — CHARGERS⚡️TRUTHER (@ChargersTruther) September 17, 2023

I'm not saying this because I lost a bet.



I'm saying this because I lost a bet and it's genuinely how I feel.



The Chargers need to fire Brandon Staley. — Allan (@TheAllanAguirre) September 17, 2023

Brandon Staley you gotta go. pic.twitter.com/5eVHQ6M3qo — Sal (@AnaFather) September 17, 2023