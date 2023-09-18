Chargers Fans Want Brandon Staley’s Head After Loss To Titans

Videos by OutKick
Chargers fans are fed up with head coach Brandon Staley after starting the season 0-2. Well, they’ve been unhappy for a while.
LA was on the wrong side of the thriller on Sunday, losing to the Tennessee Titans in overtime, 27-24.
Chargers fans were left wondering: if you’re hailed as a defensive guru of a head coach, how do you surrender 27 points to Tennessee? Not since Week 11 last season have the Titans scored more than 22 points.
The Chargers defense surrendered 4.1 yards per carry and gave up chunk plays in crucial drives by the identity-less Titans.
With seemingly no solution for their ailing defense, Chargers fans are calling for head coach Brandon Staley’s job. Many want Staley gone in favor of an offense-forward coach for quarterback Justin Herbert.
Los Angeles appeared out-coached throughout the contest. And Chargers fans still aren’t over that disappointing 31-30 loss to Jacksonville in the playoffs.
With new coordinator Kellen Moore off to a decent start on the offensive side of the ball, it won’t be long before Chargers fans start the petition to slot Moore as interim head coach.
General manager Tom Telesco may also be on the way out, especially if he doesn’t figure things out with Staley.
The claws were out for Staley on Sunday as Chargers fans rushed to social media, begging for the Staley Experiment to end.
Here’s what social media said about Staley’s latest performance:
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok